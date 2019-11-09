KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Democrats will draft a position paper on impeachment when they meet Nov. 18 at the Kearney Public Library.
Preparations and procedures, including the selection of delegates, for the county, state and national conventions will be discussed.
Donations for the Frank LaMere Grassroots Fellows Program also will be collected. The public is invited to attend the meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.
County Vice Chair John Turek is available at 308-293-2144 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.