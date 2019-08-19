LINCOLN — The director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Developmental Disabilities is hosting a free “Let’s Talk” meeting 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Kearney Public Library’s Niobrara Room, 2020 First Ave.
“Collecting feedback is a key part of our commitment as we serve all Nebraskans, particularly the state’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Dannette R. Smith, DHHS chief executive officer.
It will be one of eight sessions held across the state next month to gather input on DHHS services. The public is invited to participate to help DHHS provide more effective and efficient services.