LINCOLN — Deputy Buffalo County Attorney Patrick Lee is one of seven attorneys vying for a judgeship in Washington County.
Lee has submitted his application for appointment as a county court judge in the Sixth Judicial District consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston and Washington counties. The primary location of the office is Blair.
The judge will be expected to cover Tekamah and to assist one day per week in Fremont.
There will be a public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission at 10 a.m. Jan. 31 at the Washington County Courthouse where applicants will be reviewed. The public is welcome to attend and present information concerning candidates.
In Buffalo County Lee prosecutes the following traffic offenses - driving under the influence - drugs and alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident and motor vehicle homicide/manslaughter.
