KEARNEY — A rectangular tract stretching along U.S. Highway 30 in west Kearney could be developed into five commercial lots if the developer gets the Kearney City Council’s approval on Tuesday.
The developer, 21st Century Investment Co. LLC of Kearney, wants to divide the 8.6-acre tract into five lots. The land is bordered on the east by 30th Avenue, on the west by the Kearney Area Animal Shelter at 3205 W. U.S. Highway 30, and on the north by Kearney Canal.
A private 40-foot-wide frontage street would take vehicles off 30th Avenue or U.S. Highway 30 into the subdivision. A small part of the property is within the 100-year floodplain and the rest is in the 500-year floodplain, according to city of Kearney documents.
The five lots would vary in size from 1.48 acres to 2.01 acres. The developer is requesting the property be rezoned as general commercial — C-3, which allows residential, civic, office, commercial, limited industrial and miscellaneous uses.
In other business, the City Council will consider buying about 37 acres located generally east of Cherry Avenue and north of Pony Lake Drive, including a portion of the city’s hike-bike trail. The property includes frontage on the north channel of the Platte River.
City Attorney Mike Tye said in a memo to the council that purchasing the property would allow the city to protect the area around the hike-bike trail, secure access to the north channel of the Platte River and maintain the property for future recreational uses.
A donor has committed to pay the full purchase price of $395,000.
Tuesday’s council meeting begins at 5 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.