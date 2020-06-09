KEARNEY — A single new case of COVID-19 was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The case is in Buffalo County.
Meanwhile, two cases of a rare childhood syndrome potentially associated with COVID-19 have been reported to DHHS. One of those cases is in Dawson County. That child is currently hospitalized.
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children is a condition where various body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.
“We don’t know exactly what causes this syndrome, but we do know that many children diagnosed with it had COVID-19 or had been around someone with COVID-19,” Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and director of public health for DHHS, said.
“The syndrome appears to be an uncommon manifestation potentially tied to COVID-19. It can be very serious, but most children diagnosed with the condition have gotten better with medical care,” he said.
State and local health departments nationwide are working with federal partners to investigate cases and possible causes.
The best way to protect children is by taking everyday actions to prevent them and other household members from getting COVID-19. Parents or caregivers who have concerns should call a pediatrician or other healthcare provider.
The seven Two Rivers counties and their COVID-19 case totals are:
- Dawson - 843
- Buffalo - 174
- Phelps - 20
- Gosper - 13
- Kearney - 12
- Franklin - 6
- Harlan - 0
Two Rivers will no longer issue daily reports; instead, it is moving to weekly reports because it requires several days to accurately assess tests and process test results, it said on its website Monday.
Statewide, Nebraska has 15,752 cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of 118 cases since Sunday. The death tally remains at 188.
For more information on COVID-19, visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.