KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will host a career fair 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at 4011 Seventh Ave., Suite A in Kearney.
According to a DHHS press release, it is seeking youth security specialists and multiple food service roles, including cooks, supervisors and leaders.
Teammates will be available to discuss and answer questions about open positions, DHHS benefits and the application process. Interviews will be scheduled and offered on site.
DHHS offers a comprehensive package of pay, benefits, paid time off and workplace opportunities. Eligible teammates also have access to a benefits package that includes health insurance, retirement and vacation benefits.
Explore career opportunities within DHHS and learn more about the upcoming career fair by visiting dhhs.ne.gov/kearneyjobs.
