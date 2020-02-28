KEARNEY — An application for an interbasin water transfer from the Platte River to the Republican River Basin must be amended before it can move forward.
That is the conclusion of Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Director Jeff Fassett in an order issued Wednesday for the Platte-Republican Diversion project proposed by the Holdrege-based Tri-Basin and Alma-based Lower Republican natural resources districts.
The order was one of the last actions taken by Fassett, who is retiring today after serving as DNR director since August 2015.
He did not rule on the proposed project’s merits, only on technical issues related to the appropriation applicant and potential owner.
The plan is to divert excess high Platte River flows, when available, through Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s E65 Canal and into a pipeline under the Nebraska, Kansas & Colorado Railnet tracks and Highway 23 west of Smithfield.
The water then would flow into the east branch of Turkey Creek for transport to the Republican River between Edison and Oxford.
The project goal is to help the two NRDs meet requirements to offset irrigation impacts to the Republican River as part of Nebraska’s Republican River Compact compliance.
Fassett concluded that CNPPID cannot be a co-applicant or ultimate owner of the water appropriation, if approved, because neither the district nor its customers would make beneficial use of water used for interstate compact compliance in the Republican River Basin.
Instead, Central should be characterized as a carrier or “owner and operator of the facilities” used for the project.
Fassett wrote that the proper applicant and owner of the appropriation, if approved, is the PRD because it will solely be making beneficial use of the water for Republican River Compact compliance.
Fassett’s order dismissed CNPPID as an applicant and gave the PRD — as the Tri-Basin and Lower Republican project entity — 120 days to take three actions:
- File an amended application with DNR in the name of “Platte to Republican Basin High Flow Diversion Project.”
- File a new water service agreement that allows PRD to use Central’s facilities and says PRD will be the owner of the appropriation.
- Consult with DNR if the project intends to use any water storage facilities.
Tri-Basin General Manager John Thorburn and Lower Republican Assistant General Manager Scott Dicke told the Hub this morning they still are reviewing details of Fassett’s order.
“Certainly our intent is to take the information it gives and refile the application,” Thorburn said.
“It affirms that the PRD would be a proper applicant,” Dicke said. “This is a very strong statement.”
Dicke said another positive Fassett comment in the order is, “... the department is not disputing that interstate compact compliance is an appropriate beneficial use of water for an interbasin transfer.”
In the same order paragraph, Fassett wrote, “Nor is the department disputing the fact that Central may be the proper holder of an appropriation on its own or on behalf of third parties for beneficial purposes within their statutory authorities.”