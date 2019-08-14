KEARNEY — Classes for those going through divorce or mourning a loss will begin Monday evening at Kearney eFree Church, 4010 Seventh Ave.
Divorce Care is a 13-week class, scheduled 6:30-8 p.m., for those going through divorce. The class is based on a 13-week DVD series and will look at divorce from a biblical perspective. At the same time, Divorce Care for Kids aged 6-12 will be offered. Child care will be available for children under 6.
Also, GriefShare, a nine-week support group for those who have suffered a loss, meets 6:30-7:30, starting Monday. Child care is provided.
For more information, call the church at 308-237-5968.