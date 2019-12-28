KEARNEY — Peter Rishel has been around cars and motorcycles most of his life.
His license plate collection includes examples from 37 states and every Nebraska plate he’s had since buying his first car in 1973.
Rishel said that first car was a bright yellow 1965 Pontiac GTO with a beautiful interior and amazing paint job. He bought it for $595.
“That should have been my first clue. What’s under the paint?” he joked, adding that his dad warned him not to buy the car.
Rishel kept the license plate and traded the mechanically challenged GTO six months later, despite being a college student who needed a car.
The Plattsmouth native has spent most of his career as a driver’s license examiner for the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. When he retires Thursday, that career will have spanned 41 years, four months and two days.
He started with the DMV in Lincoln on Sept. 1, 1978, but soon was laid off with several other workers. They were told there was an opening in Kearney and they could live there, in Minden or in Holdrege.
“I was the last one hired and had the lowest seniority, but I put in a request thinking I can always go back to Lincoln,” Rishel said. “I wasn’t going to stay in Kearney.”
Then he found several good reasons to stay.
First, he met another motorcycle enthusiast, Overton native Ron Frost, who became a lifelong friend. They kept in touch after Frost joined the U.S. Army. Frost retired as a colonel in Georgia.
While cruising around Kearney, Frost introduced him to some girls. Rishel said one, his wife Mary, was a best friend for four years before they started dating.
During the years, he has administered thousands of DMV written and driving tests.
“Ninety-five percent of the people we have do fine (driving) because they want to get a license or a school permit,” Rishel said. “They drive carefully. But some do things they wouldn’t do normally.”
His example was a driver behind the wheel of a semitrailer truck who was testing for his first commercial license.
Rishel said they were stopped in 39th Street’s westbound left-turn lane because he instructed the driver to turn left onto Second Avenue.
When the left-turn arrow was green, the driver didn’t move the truck. As the arrow turned yellow, he started to move. Then when the arrow went away and all traffic lanes had green lights, the CDL tester finally turned.
“He turned right in front of a (eastbound) police motorcycle and the officer had to lay the bike down to keep from hitting us,” Rishel said. “It went real bad from there.”
The truck driver failed the CDL test and was ticketed for failure to yield.
“I don’t say anything to anyone while they’re driving. I tell people where to turn. Sometimes, they don’t do that,” Rishel said. “… If they don’t do that, we go back to the courthouse.”
When asked about his retirement plans, he smiled and said, “Do as little as possible. I’m gonna answer to one person. That will be my wife.”
Rishel said his working life started with a newspaper route as a third grader. “I’ve worked almost continuously since 1963 … I don’t intend to work again,” he added.
His first retirement task will be packing a suitcase.
Rishel and his two older brothers — retired veterinarian William and certified public accountant Steven, both of Plattsmouth — will leave Jan. 6 for a week in Yellowstone National Park.
Rishel said Mary would like to take an Alaska cruise sometime.
His favorite place in the world is Hawaii. It’s where they spent their honeymoon, returned 11 years later, and two more times to celebrate their 25th and 30th wedding anniversaries.
