KEARNEY — Maintain contact with family members in assisted living and nursing facilities, urged Robert Messbarger, a Kearney physician who sits on the Kearney Board of Health.
“All I can say is stay in communication. You can set up a time every day to visit. It answers the question of ‘How do you help these people the most?’” Messbarger said during Friday’s Board of Health meeting, which is the first time anyone can remember the group meeting.
The board is intended to provide guidance during public health emergencies and is made up of the city physician Messbarger, Mayor Stan Clouse, Vice Mayor Randy Buschkoetter, Chief of Police Bryan Waugh and City Manager Michael Morgan.
Messbarger said residents in care facilities have been virtually isolated from loved ones since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve been sheltered apart because the elderly have the greatest risk of dying if they contract COVID-19.
Although being isolated protects them from the virus, it also denies the elderly of the human contact they sorely need, Messbarger said.
“You can still open a window and talk if you have six feet of distance,” he reminded, referring to social distancing guidelines that he would rather call “physical distancing.”
Messbarger was responding during the Health Board meeting to a question from Buschkoetter, who said a woman asked him about the potential for elder abuse while the elderly are isolated.
Messbarger said regular communication not only helps to lift the spirits of lonely nursing home residents, it helps families keep track of the emotional and physical status of their loved ones.
He said care facilities are confronting difficult challenges protecting and caring for their residents. “This is just a tremendous challenge and I’m not sure the community realizes it. It’s just uncharted waters of what they have to do.”
The Board of Health meeting was conducted through GoToMeeting videoconferencing, which attracted 27 participants. Citizens also could listen by telephone.
Morgan said all city services are being delivered without interruption, and Waugh said the Kearney Police Department is working toward voluntary compliance with restrictions, such as allowing bars and restaurants to only sell takeout. Police also have worked with businesses to help them keep employees safe and customers appropriately distanced.
“It’s a very challenging time in the community, but to this point we have not had to take enforcement action,” Waugh said. “We’ve had very limited calls for services in regard to these concerns,” and no citations have been issued.
“The police department is very pleased with what we’re seeing in the community and very proud of our officers,” Waugh said.
Speaking for local hospitals and other health care providers, Messbarger said, “This community has done a tremendous job coming together and preparing for this pandemic.”
Preparation and individual responsibility are of increasing importance, Messbarger said, because Nebraska’s COVID-19 peak is expected April 23.
In addition to reminding people about “physical distancing,” Messbarger spoke about the importance of hygiene in combating coronavirus.
“Understand this virus is spread most often by hand to mouth,” he said, so people should wash their hands frequently and sanitize.
Many younger people may feel only minor symptoms if they contract COVID-19, but Messbarger reminded, “Even if you’re healthy you can pass COVID-19 along to others. For our parents and grandparents it can be very severe and could cause death.”