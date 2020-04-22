KEARNEY — A discount store, recently new to Kearney, has opened in part of the old Herberger’s space at the Hilltop Mall.
Dollar Tree opened April 15 at 4915 Second Ave. in Kearney, according to Dollar Tree manager, investor and media relations representative Kayleigh Painter.
The 11,935-square-foot store is the only Dollar Tree in Kearney and is located on the northwest corner of the former Herberger’s building. The nearest Dollar Tree stores are in Grand Island, Lexington and Hastings, according to the company website.
Dollar Tree stores are open seven days a week and offer an assortment of merchandise priced at $1 or less. Merchandise includes seasonal decor, household products, Hallmark greeting cards, party and craft supplies, dinnerware, food, teaching and school necessities, health and beauty essentials, toys and books, according to a company press release.
It is the fourth business to fill the old Herberger’s space, which was left vacant in August 2018 after its parent company, Bon-Ton Inc., was sold to a liquidation firm in April 2018.
The building sat vacant until Planet Fitness opened last November.
The Dance Works, a Kearney dance studio, occupies 12,000 square feet of the northeast corner of the space. Planet Fitness fills about 15,000 square feet on the south end of the building and Kohl’s has yet to open its 47,446-square-foot department store, which will be between Planet Fitness and Dollar Tree.
Weston Banker, Kohl’s senior coordinator of corporate public relations, wrote in an email to the Hub on March 31 that the franchise has postponed its opening date in Kearney because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was set to open March 22.
Planet Fitness and The Dance Works temporarily closed their businesses in March because of the pandemic.
Painter referred the Hub to the Dollar Tree website regarding precautions it is taking to keep its customers and employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the website, measures being taken include:
- Using “high-frequency cleaning protocols” in its stores.
- Requiring employees “to practice appropriate preventative hygiene methods and providing facilities with the supplies needed to wash and sanitize hands and work spaces.”
- “Working directly with suppliers to restock stores as soon as possible” with cleaners, paper products and over-the-counter health care items because of high demand for these products.
- Providing up to two weeks pay without use of paid time off or sick time for employees who test positive for COVID-19 and are quarantined.
