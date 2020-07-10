KEARNEY — The public is invited to donate school supplies for the annual Back-2-School Backpack Program offered by United Way of the Kearney Area and Dobytown Kiwanis.
Supplies may be dropped off in the brightly decorated Stuff the Bus July 17-19 at the south end of the Kearney Walmart or at United Way of the Kearney Area at 4009 Sixth Ave.
Items also may be dropped off at Dollar General, 2730 W. 25th St., or the First National Bank, 2223 Second Ave.
The backpacks will be delivered, free, to 1,300 preregistered schoolchildren in early August. Eligible children are those who are eligible for free and reduced lunches at Kearney Public Schools and at Kearney Catholic.
They must register at uwka.org/back-2-school-2020 or by calling the United Way office at 308-237-6840.
Volunteers also are needed to stuff the backpacks with school supplies 6-8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Horizon Middle School gym. To sign up, call United Way.