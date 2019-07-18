KEARNEY — Collections of non-perishable food items, cleanser, water and paper products are rolling into the Brown Transfer truck in the parking lot of Office Max at 4920 Third Ave. Since the truck was set up Monday, it has been emptied several times. All items are being taken to the Salvation Army at 1719 Central Ave.
“Kearney High School kids put some packages together and dropped them off,” Jeff Bergman, client engagement manager at Office Max, said.
More signs are being set out to alert the public about the truck. Bergman said it would probably remain in his parking lot for several more weeks.
Donations can be left during the day. The truck is locked at night. For information, call Office Max at 308-234-4773.