HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege has established a flood donation drive.
The museum does not have an estimate of the cost of flood damages and repairs to restore the building. The goal is to continue to be a beautiful, clean, interesting and educational museum that is mold-free and people-friendly.
Donations to the Nebraska Prairie Museum are requested to be sent to: the Phelps County Community Foundation at 424 Garfield St., Holdrege, NE 68949, with “Museum” in the memo.
People wishing to donate online can go to the foundation’s website at www.phelpsfoundation.org. Be sure to note “Museum” when entering your gift.