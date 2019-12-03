KEARNEY — New this year, Give Where You Live donors are invited to create a personal campaign for their favorite nonprofit(s.)
Before Thursday, they can create a custom web page with photos, video and a personal appeal that can be posted on social media, or emailed to friends and family, with a link to their Personal Campaign on givewhereyoulive.net.
“Personal Campaigns make it easy to help your favorite nonprofits garner more support than what you alone can give,” said Judi Sickler, president and CEO of Kearney Area Community Foundation.
Ideas for Personal Campaigns from Sickler include — but are not limited to — the following:
- Your kids choose their favorite charity and see how much of a difference your family can make.
- If you have a December birthday, you can tell your friends you prefer donations to charity rather than gifts.
- You can, in gratitude, raise money for the rescue organization that saved your beloved dog from a puppy mill.
To set up a personal campaign, visit givewhereyoulive.net, click the “Nonprofits” tab, search for your nonprofit’s page and click on it.
Click the button called “Create Personal Campaign.” Follow the prompts.
Once your campaign is approved, you will be notified by email that your Personal Campaign is now live.
Personal campaigns can seek any goal, but successful campaigns in the past have ranged from $100 to $2,000, Sickler said. She recommends that people choose no more than two nonprofits for this type of campaign.
Scheduled donations will be processed Thursday only. If a scheduled donation is canceled or does not process that day, the amount scheduled will be removed from the progress bar.
All donations will be processed by KACF and go directly to the charity.
At the end of GWYL, six $500 prizes will be awarded for personal campaigns. Prizes go to the top three with the most individual online donors, and the top three that raise the most money.
Any nonprofit can have multiple Personal Campaigns. For lists of these, click on the “View All Personal Campaigns” link on the nonprofit’s profile. To see a list of Personal Campaigns for all organizations, select the “Personal Campaigns” button under the menu tab labeled “Nonprofits.”
For questions on this or any other topic, call KACF program manager Laurel McKellips at 308-237-3114 or laurel@kearneyfoundation.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.