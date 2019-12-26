KEARNEY — The American Red Cross and Hometown Family Radio invite the community to donate blood Monday at the annual Tri-Cities Holiday Blood Drive.
This blood drive comes at a crucial time of year for the Red Cross, according to a news release. Blood donations typically decline from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. However, patients don’t get a holiday break from needing lifesaving transfusions. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.
All who come to give blood at this drive will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.
The blood drive will be noon-6 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Kearney, YWCA in Grand Island and First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
To make an appointment or for more information, access the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device and use sponsor code Tri-Cities Holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.