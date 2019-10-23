KEARNEY — The drive to raise $25,000 in 25 days to repair flood damage at Yanney Heritage Park more than succeeded, Kearney attorney Thomas Tye II reported to the Kearney City Council on Tuesday.
Appearing with other members of the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation Board, Tye said the 25-day drive raised more than $30,000, and that about $20,000 of that sum would be used to cover repairs after the July 9 flood that weren’t covered by insurance. That leaves $10,000 in donations to be placed in Yanney Park’s endowment for permanent maintenance.
The fundraising campaign launched Sept. 3 aimed to cover some of the cost of what Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden estimated was $50,000 in damage at Yanney.
Before Sept. 30, the Yanney Park Foundation aimed to raise $25,000 in 25 days, and use $20,000 for repairs not covered by insurance. The foundation also intended to have an extra $5,000 for the endowment, but generous donors have allowed the endowment fund to grow by $10,000, Tye said.
In addition to the $20,000 for repairs, the Yanney Park Foundation on Tuesday conveyed to the city of Kearney more than $330,000 in improvements at Yanney. The $330,792 in park improvements included:
- A Cranes on Parade sculpture at the Peterson Senior Activity Center;
- Three Jun Kaneko columns;
- Specialized lighting; and,
- Landscaping along 11th Street on the north side of the park.
In other business during its regular meeting Tuesday, the City Council approved the purchase of 22 acres northeast of Kearney from the Fort Kearny Shooting Sports Association for $285,000. The land will become a pistol and rifle range for the Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department.
The council awarded a bid for a storm sewer to protect south Kearney’s hotel area against flooding. Midlands Contracting Inc. of Kearney was awarded the bid for $138,874.
Finally, the council voted to renew the management agreement for The Archway with the Great Platte River Road Archway Foundation.
Highlights of the three-year agreement include:
- The city will contribute $75,000 annually for three years to The Archway;
- The Archway will reimburse the city $54,636 annually, plus a 3 percent annual adjustment, for a maintenance worker position, which is based at The Archway.
- The city will seek $150,000 annually from the Kearney Visitors Bureau.
The city will tap keno funds for its annual $75,000 contribution to The Archway’s support, while lodging and occupation taxes will cover the $150,000 contribution from the visitors bureau.
