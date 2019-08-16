KEARNEY — All of downtown Kearney went dark early Thursday evening after an equipment failure.
Downtown restaurants and retail establishments were among the 1,418 customers who waited about one hour for power to be restored.
The outage began at 6:06 p.m. when an arrestor failed and took out the transformer at the substation at 15th Street and Avenue A, said Mark Becker, NPPD’s media services department.
“This resulted in an outage to 1,418 customers. All loads were restored through switching in less than an hour,” Becker said.
An arrestor is a device used on electrical power systems to protect the insulation and conductors of the system from the damaging effects of lightning.
Testing of the transformer and replacement of the arrestor was scheduled to begin Friday morning.