Power outage

Line technicians with Nebraska Public Power District repaired a substation this morning at 15th Street and Avenue A in southeast Kearney. The equipment failure caused a fuse in a transformer to blow, melting part of the metal rod and protecting the larger parts of the transformer. 

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — All of downtown Kearney went dark early Thursday evening after an equipment failure.

Downtown restaurants and retail establishments were among the 1,418 customers who waited about one hour for power to be restored.

The outage began at 6:06 p.m. when an arrestor failed and took out the transformer at the substation at 15th Street and Avenue A, said Mark Becker, NPPD’s media services department. 

“This resulted in an outage to 1,418 customers. All loads were restored through switching in less than an hour,” Becker said.

An arrestor is a device used on electrical power systems to protect the insulation and conductors of the system from the damaging effects of lightning.

Testing of the transformer and replacement of the arrestor was scheduled to begin Friday morning.

