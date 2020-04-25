HOLDREGE — Two Rivers Public Health Department has 53 new cases of COVID-19 as of 6 p.m. Friday.
New cases included three in Buffalo County and 47 cases in Dawson County, along with two children in Dawson County and one child in Buffalo County.
Friday’s tally of 53 brings the total to 398 cases in Two Rivers, compared to 345 cases as of Thursday afternoon.
Statistics released Friday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services showed that the 398 cases are broken down as follows:
- Buffalo County, 75;
- Dawson County, 307;
- Franklin County, 3;
- Gosper County, 8;
- Harlan County, 0;
- Kearney County, 4;
- Phelps County, 1.
Kearney Regional Medical Center confirmed Friday that it has seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized. It gave no details.
On Thursday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan said it had 15 COVID-19 patients, with 11 on ventilators.
As of 5:35 p.m. Friday, Nebraska had 2,421 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Dawson County’s 307 cases are the third-highest in the state behind Hall and Douglas counties.