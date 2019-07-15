KEARNEY — As a photographer, Gary Cole attends Kearney Artist Guild’s annual Art in the Park for several reasons.
“The nice thing about this is that they put it on for the artist — and that’s a little bit unusual,” he said on Sunday at Harmon Park. “There is a minimal fee to get in. A lot of other places charge $400 to $500 to get in. I think it cost us about $50 or $60 and the guild does a lot of advertising.”
Cole lives in Merna with his wife, Beth, who paints.
“That makes it kind of handy,” he said. “When I go out to take pictures, she comes along and takes pictures of scenes to paint later.”
The couple, along with dozens of other vendors, attended Art in the Park on Sunday at Harmon Park to show and sell their work. Hundreds of patrons endured the heat to attend the event.
When taking photographs, Cole seeks to capture unique images.
“I try to take pictures that you won’t see anywhere else,” he said. “I’ve taken pictures of icon places before and people say, ‘Aw, I know I’ve seen that picture before’ or ‘My boss has that picture.’ I try to take pictures you’ll only find in one place, in my booth. That’s not always easy to do, but that’s the fun part.”
Kearney Artist Guild member and organizer of the event, Dan Garringer, worried that the recent flooding would affect the festival, specifically getting hotel and motel rooms for the artists.
“We send out an email to the artists saying that there are places that are open,” he said. “We had some artists who were able to get reservations in the last couple days.”
The Park and Recreation Department couldn’t get to its fencing because of the flooding, so Garringer had to make other arrangements after locating some plastic fencing to separate the booths of the artists.
“We’ve always had snow fence,” he said. “The artists often hang their artwork on it. Park and Rec couldn’t get to their snow fence. The area where they stored it was flooded, so we made some accommodations and it’s going off without a hitch.”
As for the patrons, the recent flooding didn’t seem to dampen the spirits of viewing and purchasing artwork.
And that’s another reason Cole enjoys Art in the Park — the opportunity to connect with patrons.
“If you’re going to take pictures and frame them and sell them, you’ve got to get some exposure,” he said. “You can’t just keep saving pictures. We enjoy coming here. And it’s always rewarding when somebody buys a picture. The fun part for me is going out and exploring and getting unique pictures.”