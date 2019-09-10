KEARNEY — Dr. Robert E. Mawire will speak at the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday at 8115 Sixth Ave.
Mawire is founder and president of WRNO, a worldwide global broadcasting platform, Gerizim Technologies and Good News World, a humanitarian organization serving 25 countries.
He also is the author of “Top Secrets Revealed: Master Plan for the End Game.” Mawire believes that the Second Coming may occur during the season of Rosh Hashanah, which begins this year at sundown Sept. 29.
The meal, served at 6:30 p.m., is $15 for adults, $10 ages 6-10 and free for children under 6.
For reservations, call Jim Dubas at 308-708-0514 or Don Emrick at 308-236-9966 or 308-224-5815.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.