LEXINGTON — A drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 opened Wednesday in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 200 Frontier St. in Lexington. It is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials.
The site will be open 7-9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, weather permitting.
The site will test people age 18 and over who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested. These include first responders, health care providers, people with COVID-19 symptoms, and those without symptoms in high risk groups.
A similar site opened Wednesday at a Walmart in Grand Island. Dawson and Hall counties have among the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.
To be tested, visit MyQuestCOVIDTest.com. That site will screen individuals and schedule appointments for those who meet medical eligibility for a test.
Once at the test site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, the ID check and the test. The test site is not available to those who walk up.
Those being tested will use a self-administered nasal swab test. They will swab their own nose onsite while remaining inside their vehicles. A trained medical volunteer will watch to be sure that the sample is taken correctly. They will then drop the sealed sample into a container as they drive out of the testing site.
Quest Diagnostics will handle processing of the test samples and communicate the results to those tested and applicable departments of health. Those who are awaiting test results should follow CDC guidelines to help prevent the virus from spreading.
“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing during this unprecedented time,” Ryan Irsik, Walmart public affairs director for Nebraska, said. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”
For more information, call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line, 866-448-7719, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.