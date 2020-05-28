KEARNEY — Organizers of Drive Up and Feed Kearney will be canceling future events, as organizers see that the city has started to reopen and community members are “getting back on their feet.”
All donations already raised or that will be raised by Bison Bullion and Alley Rose will be redirected to provide essential items like nonperishable foods and fresh produce to the Kearney Food Bank and the Jubilee Center. The two businesses had partnered to provide free meals curbside at the downtown Kearney restaurant on Wednesday nights.
Organizers said: “We are overwhelmed by the response we have gotten from supporters and benefactors alike and are proud to be able to continue to help and support the community. Stay safe and healthy, Kearney!”