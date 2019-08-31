LEXINGTON — Felony motor vehicle homicide charges against a former Kearney woman, accused of causing the death of three people in an October two-vehicle crash, have been amended.
Angelique Kampmann, 21, now of Platte Center originally was charged in Dawson County District Court with three counts of felony motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol, one count of felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, and driving under the influence-first offense in the Oct. 16 incident.
However, in July the felony motor vehicle homicide charges were amended to three counts of felony manslaughter. The alcohol-related charges remain.
Kampmann has denied the allegations and is scheduled to appear in Dawson County District Court for a pretrial hearing in September. A trial date hasn’t been set.
Around 2 a.m. Oct. 16 court records and a Nebraska State Patrol news release said Kampmann was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo on a gravel road that allegedly failed to stop and yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Road 447 and U.S. Highway 30, two miles east of Overton, before colliding with a 2017 Buick Enclave traveling east on Highway 30.
The Monte Carlo was struck on the passenger side. Kampmann’s passengers — Ziera Nickerson, 18, of Kearney, Karli Michael, 27, of Pontiac, Ill., and Donald Anderson, 20, of Overton — all died at the scene. A fourth passenger, Ashley Kemp, 18, of Kearney also was injured.
Kampmann and Kemp were transported to the hospital, while the driver of the Enclave, Kasey Rayburn, 37, of Elm Creek was examined by emergency personnel at the scene and was not transported. Kampmann and Kemp later were released from the hospital.
Rayburn later was charged in Dawson County Court with DUI-first offense in the incident. In July, she waived her right to a speedy trial, and her case is pending.
