KEARNEY — The Drug Enforcement Administration will sponsor the 18th National Prescription Take-Back Day 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at CHI Health Good Samaritan, 10 E. 31st St. The public can return old, unused prescription drugs, no questions asked.
Since National Prescription Take-Back Day began in 2010, 12 million pounds of medications have been collected for safe disposal. In October 2017, 337 pounds of unused prescription drugs were returned in Kearney.
Old and unused medicines can become ineffective over time. Drug abuse can happen when someone searches through your medicine cabinet. Prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or sold illegally. Young children can be poisoned by unused medication.
Area pharmacies will take back unused drugs at any time. For more information, or a list of pharmacies, call 800-222-1222.
