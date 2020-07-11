KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been sent to prison for burglarizing Countryside Christian Church in November 2019.
Ric Brundidge, 35, of Kearney was sentenced Friday in Buffalo County District Court to 5-10 years in prison. Judge Ryan Carson gave him 229 days credit for time already served.
Tyrelle Smiley was sent to prison earlier this week for three years for possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a short rifle or shotgun, both felonies, in connection to the burglary.
Brundidge and Smiley both face similar church-related burglary charges in Dawson and Phelps counties.
On Nov. 17, 2019, the Kearney Police Department responded to a reported burglary at the church where Brundidge entered the church from a door on the north side of the building, took keys, $600-$700 in cash and a $30 check made payable to the church, records say. The incident was caught on video camera and police were able to identify Brundidge from prior contacts and by his distinct tattoos.
After the burglary Kearney police served a search warrant on Brundidge and Smiley’s house where they found a sawed off shotgun that had been used in all of the burglaries.
Dawson County charges against Brundidge are:
- Felony burglary to the American Lutheran Church and the Victory Assembly of God Church, both in Gothenburg, on Nov. 17; possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a machine gun/short rifle/shotgun, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
- Felony burglary to the Cozad Bible Church and the Nazarene Church, both in Cozad, on Nov. 12; possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a machine gun/short rifle/shotgun, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and felony distribution of marijuana.
- Felony burglary to the Eddyville Co-op, Busted Knuckle Garage, Eddyville Post Office and the Eddyville Volunteer Fire Department on Nov. 12; three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
The Phelps County charge for Brundidge is:
- Felony burglary to Westmark Evangelical Free Church at Loomis and misdemeanor criminal mischief on Nov. 11.
Those charges are all pending.
Smiley’s charges in Dawson County are:
- Felony burglary to American Lutheran Church and Victory Assembly of God, both in Gothenburg, on Nov. 17, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony possession of a short shotgun.
- Felony burglary to Cozad Bible Church and Nazarene Church, both in Cozad, on Nov. 12, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony possession of a short shotgun.
Phelps County charges against Smiley are:
- Felony burglary to Westmark Evangelical Free Church at Loomis and misdemeanor criminal mischief on Nov. 11.
All of Smiley’s charges are pending.
