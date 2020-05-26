RIVERDALE — In a week or two, the Riverdale Cemetery will have its first-ever veterans memorial monument.
It will stand, appropriately, near the cemetery’s flagpole.
It’s the Eagle Scout project of Kaleb Andersen, a member of Boy Scout Troop 158. He had hoped to have it in place by Memorial Day, but the weather and COVID-19 delayed that.
“I wanted to do something special for the Riverdale Cemetery that would last for many years,” said Andersen, a junior at Kearney High School.
His grandfather Darrell Iosty, a U.S. Army veteran, is buried at the cemetery. So are his great-grandparents and other relatives. “I also wanted to do something to honor the past, present and future members of the United States military,” he said.
The Riverdale Cemetery Board enthusiastically approved the idea, as did the Boy Scout Troop Committee and Chuck Prochaska, the Eagle Scout Board of Review chairman.
Once approvals were obtained, Andersen needed to raise $2,390 for the headstone, so he contacted friends, family, local businesses and a few organizations he thought might have an interest in his project.
“I had such a great response,” he said. “Almost everyone knows or has a relative who served our country, and they would like to honor that person’s memory.”
Andersen decided on the wording and selected a simple stone. His parents offered to donate $110 for project materials, including 27 bags of concrete mix for the base, along with tools, supplies and 2-by-4s for the wooden form.
The Eagle Scout project is ideally a leadership opportunity that involves other Boy Scouts, but COVID-19 restrictions thwarted that, so Andersen has other plans for his fellow troop members. “I am planning to have the Scouts clean off the 521 headstones at the Riverdale Cemetery.” he said.
The stone is finished and waiting at Worley Monument Company in Kearney. Andersen and his father Mark had hoped to lay the cement for the memorial May 16, but weather delayed that. When the ground dries, the two will pour concrete near the cemetery’s flagpole and set the monument in place.
Andersen became a Cub Scout in first grade. As the years went by, he decided to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, the organization’s highest honor. His Scoutmaster is Bryan Wickham.
The Eagle Scout rank is the highest a Boy Scout can achieve. Only four percent of Boy Scouts attain it. Among other requirements, a Scout must earn 21 merit badges, and plan, organize, lead and manage a project. His name and troop number are posted on the back of the memorial.
As Andersen worked toward that goal, he gained confidence in many skills, including public speaking. “I’ve learned to better explain details more clearly. I met new people. I am thankful to be able to honor those who served our country and are continuing to serve today with the uncertain world we live in,” he said.
He is deeply appreciative for the support he got from his parents. His father is co-owner of the Andersen Wrecking Company. His mother Heidi is an administrative assistant with Affiliated Broker Insurance.
He said he also is grateful for the time and patience he received from the Worley Monument Company and its owner, Nebraska Memorials.
“This program has taught me leadership skills, survival skills, first aid and important life lessons. It is quite a process, but the accomplishment will be with me forever,” he said.