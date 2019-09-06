KEARNEY — Early Head Start is now taking applications for the 2019-20 year.
The program assists pregnant women in finding comprehensive prenatal and postpartum care, enhancing the social and emotional development of infants and toddlers, and fulfilling their parental roles. It also assists women in achieving their educational, literacy and employment goals.
Early Head Start offers family activities, home visits, parenting enhancement services, comprehensive health services, nutrition and more. It is a program of the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska.
Women who are pregnant, or have an infant or toddler, are invited to contact Early Head Start at 308-865-5026 or visit www.communityactionmidne.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.