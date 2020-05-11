KEARNEY — Tuesday is not expected to be a busy Election Day at Buffalo County’s 29 voting precincts.
One reason is there are not a lot of races to be decided. In many instances, not enough candidates filed to require voters to narrow the field during the primary election.
Another reason, Buffalo County voters requested a record number of early ballots so they could mail in their votes before Tuesday.
Most of the 9,640 early ballots — about two-thirds of them — already have been turned, said Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff.
She said she was anticipating a slow day for poll workers, but that she is grateful for all who signed up to help with an election shadowed by the coronavirus. Because a majority of poll workers are 65 and older, many decided against working Tuesday’s primary because they didn’t want to risk being exposed to the virus.
With so many sitting out, Poff and other election officials had to recruit replacements, and their effort was successful. On Tuesday, each precinct will have four poll workers. A minimum of three is needed. Each precinct will be equipped with disinfectant and other items to protect poll workers and voters from the coronavirus.
The polls are open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday. Polling places are available at buffalocounty.ne.gov/ELECTION-COMMISSION.
The election did generate heavy interest among candidates for the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners seat being vacated by Dennis Reiter of Elm Creek. Six Republican candidates and no Democrats are competing for Reiter’s District 4 seat in western Buffalo County. Tuesday’s top vote-getter could be a shoo-in for the county board, barring a general election write-in candidate because no Democrats are seeking Reiter’s seat.
Also at the county level, Buffalo County board chair Bill McMullen faces a challenge from newcomer Jay Bruegman. Both District 6 candidates are from Kearney and both are Republicans, meaning Tuesday’s winner will be elected to the board, barring a write-in.
Here’s a look at contested local, state and national races that voters will decide on Tuesday:
District 2 Commissioner
(1 Position, General)
Republican
Ron Loeffelholz (incumbent), Kearney
Democrat
No filing
District 4 Commissioner
(1 Position, Primary)
Republican
Joseph Klingelhoefer, Amherst
Daniel L. Lynch, Kearney
Lanny Ingram, Kearney
Marvion Reichert Jr., Elm Creek
Justin Smolik, Amherst
Virgil Kenney, Amherst
Democrat
No filing
District 6 Commissioner
(1 Position, Primary)
Republican
Bill McMullen (incumbent), Kearney
Jay R. Bruegman, Kearney
Democrat
No filing
Gibbon City Council
(Mayor, 1 Position, Primary)
Deborah VanMatre (incumbent), Gibbon
Johnathon Pearson, Gibbon
Kenneth Alan Mayfield, Gibbon
Ron Robinson, Gibbon
U.S. President
Republican
Donald J. Trump
Bill Weld
Democratic
Joe Biden
Tulsi Gabbard
Bernie Sanders
Elizabeth Warren
Libertarian
Max Abramson
Dan Behrman
Lincoln Chafee
Jacob Hornberger
U.S. Senate
Republican
Ben Sasse (incumbent), Fremont
Matt Innis, Crete
Democratic
Dennis Frank Macek, Lincoln
Chris Janicek, Omaha
Larry Marvin, Fremont
Angie Philips, Omaha
Alisha Shelton, Omaha
Daniel M. Wik, Norfolk
Andy Stock, Lincoln
Libertarian
Gene Siadek, Omaha
3rd District Congress
Republican
Adrian Smith (incumbent), Gering
William Elfgren, Overton
Justin Moran, Atkinson
Arron Kowalski, Grand Island
Democrat
Mark Elworth Jr., Omaha
Libertarian
Dustin C. Hobbs, Grand Island
District 37 Legislature
John S. Lowe Sr. (incumbent), Kearney
Mercadies Damratowski, Kearney