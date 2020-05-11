KEARNEY — Tuesday is not expected to be a busy Election Day at Buffalo County’s 29 voting precincts.

One reason is there are not a lot of races to be decided. In many instances, not enough candidates filed to require voters to narrow the field during the primary election.

Another reason, Buffalo County voters requested a record number of early ballots so they could mail in their votes before Tuesday.

Most of the 9,640 early ballots — about two-thirds of them — already have been turned, said Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff.

She said she was anticipating a slow day for poll workers, but that she is grateful for all who signed up to help with an election shadowed by the coronavirus. Because a majority of poll workers are 65 and older, many decided against working Tuesday’s primary because they didn’t want to risk being exposed to the virus.

With so many sitting out, Poff and other election officials had to recruit replacements, and their effort was successful. On Tuesday, each precinct will have four poll workers. A minimum of three is needed. Each precinct will be equipped with disinfectant and other items to protect poll workers and voters from the coronavirus.

The polls are open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday. Polling places are available at buffalocounty.ne.gov/ELECTION-COMMISSION.

The election did generate heavy interest among candidates for the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners seat being vacated by Dennis Reiter of Elm Creek. Six Republican candidates and no Democrats are competing for Reiter’s District 4 seat in western Buffalo County. Tuesday’s top vote-getter could be a shoo-in for the county board, barring a general election write-in candidate because no Democrats are seeking Reiter’s seat.

Also at the county level, Buffalo County board chair Bill McMullen faces a challenge from newcomer Jay Bruegman. Both District 6 candidates are from Kearney and both are Republicans, meaning Tuesday’s winner will be elected to the board, barring a write-in.

Here’s a look at contested local, state and national races that voters will decide on Tuesday:

District 2 Commissioner

(1 Position, General)

Republican

Ron Loeffelholz (incumbent), Kearney

Democrat

No filing

District 4 Commissioner

(1 Position, Primary)

Republican

Joseph Klingelhoefer, Amherst

Daniel L. Lynch, Kearney

Lanny Ingram, Kearney

Marvion Reichert Jr., Elm Creek

Justin Smolik, Amherst

Virgil Kenney, Amherst

Democrat

No filing

District 6 Commissioner

(1 Position, Primary)

Republican

Bill McMullen (incumbent), Kearney

Jay R. Bruegman, Kearney

Democrat

No filing

Gibbon City Council

(Mayor, 1 Position, Primary)

Deborah VanMatre (incumbent), Gibbon

Johnathon Pearson, Gibbon

Kenneth Alan Mayfield, Gibbon

Ron Robinson, Gibbon

U.S. President

Republican

Donald J. Trump

Bill Weld

Democratic

Joe Biden

Tulsi Gabbard

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Libertarian

Max Abramson

Dan Behrman

Lincoln Chafee

Jacob Hornberger

U.S. Senate

Republican

Ben Sasse (incumbent), Fremont

Matt Innis, Crete

Democratic

Dennis Frank Macek, Lincoln

Chris Janicek, Omaha

Larry Marvin, Fremont

Angie Philips, Omaha

Alisha Shelton, Omaha

Daniel M. Wik, Norfolk

Andy Stock, Lincoln

Libertarian

Gene Siadek, Omaha

3rd District Congress

Republican

Adrian Smith (incumbent), Gering

William Elfgren, Overton

Justin Moran, Atkinson

Arron Kowalski, Grand Island

Democrat

Mark Elworth Jr., Omaha

Libertarian

Dustin C. Hobbs, Grand Island

District 37 Legislature

John S. Lowe Sr. (incumbent), Kearney

Mercadies Damratowski, Kearney