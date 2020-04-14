KEARNEY — When Anne Foradori baked an Easter dinner for 30 friends Sunday, she prepared ham, turkey, honey dijon carrots, cheddar biscuits, a strata of goat cheese and artichoke hearts, and Bundt cake drizzled with white frosting.
There were blueberry lemon scones and four luscious desserts, too.
Foradori served this feast not on fine china, but in biodegradable take-out trays that friends picked up Sunday afternoon to take back home to eat.
Thanks to COVID-19, “I decided to have a virtual Easter and just open my door to people,” Foradori said.
Foradori, a professor of music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, always has enjoyed cooking, but after cancer surgery and 20 weeks of chemotherapy five years ago, she embraced it with a passion.
“I wanted to have fun. I asked myself, ‘What do I like to do?’ I like to teach and make music, but I also love gardening and cooking,” she said.
Foradori launched a blog called prairiesuppers.com and posted recipes and photos. Sharing this venture was her retired father, Charles Bill, who lived with her for the past eight years. “He and mom always entertained. He was chef. Mom was the baker,” she said.
Last fall, Foradori put cooking on hold when her ailing father was put on hospice care. He passed away Feb. 1. As temperatures warmed, Foradori felt the joy of cooking blossom again. She invited 10 or 12 friends for Easter dinner.
Then along came COVID-19 and social distancing, so she came up with the next best thing: a virtual Easter dinner.
“Cooking is healing and therapeutic,” she said.
She invited a few friends, then another and another. The guest list kept growing. She ended up with a virtual table of 30 people, more than twice the dozen guests who can fit around her own table.
She devised a menu and emailed it to the invitees with a note: “If there’s anything you don’t want, let me know.”
Most wanted it all, even that unusual artichoke and goat cheese strata.
Last Friday, Foradori plunged in.
Armed with a detailed shopping list, she went to Hy-Vee and bought one ham and one turkey and more. She then went back for another ham. “I wanted to get ingredients as fresh as possible. I never bake any earlier than the day before,” she said.
As she peeled carrots and glazed the ham, poignant memories of her parents hovered around her.
When she was small, holidays were a cooking “blow-out,” she said. Her mother was a “joyful hostess” who wanted every guest to feel welcome in her home. Her father was the taste-tester who loved to lick the beaters.
“This was the first time I cooked without him,” she said. “There was no beater-licker here.”
On Easter afternoon, she had meals ready for pickup at 4 p.m. Friends picked up their own meals. The cartons were plump with everything, especially the desserts: Raspberry ricotta cheesecake. Chocolate stout Bundt cake. Dundee cake with lemon curd. Easter spritz cookies.
Most friends wanted several desserts, so she included small pieces. She baked two raspberry ricotta cheescakes to be sure she had enough.
She also offered to deliver to others. Around 5:30 p.m., with all the meals out the door, she finally sat down to eat.
It was her first Easter alone, but she felt energized.
“When you give back, it makes you feel good. This was a day of joy,” she said.
She remembered, too, what her late parents always said: “There’s always room for one more at the table.” Especially a virtual table.