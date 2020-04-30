KEARNEY — Elective surgeries will remain on hold at CHI Health Good Samaritan early next month while they resume throughout much of Nebraska.
Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, said Wednesday morning that the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases here and in Grand Island — what he called “hot spots” — will keep elective procedures on hold at CHI hospitals in both cities.
While elective surgeries will be phased in at CHI Health hospitals in Lincoln and the Omaha area in early May, “if something changes, we’ll turn them off to be able to care for COVID patients. We will follow government guidelines and manage it all on a day-by-day basis,” he said.
Speaking at CHI’s weekly press conference, Robertson said that as of Wednesday morning, a collective 102 COVID-19 patients were in the 14 CHI Health hospitals, compared with 99 patients Tuesday morning and 95 Monday morning.
“I don’t believe we’re at the peak yet, but we don’t expect a rapid growth in the number of people needing hospitalization,” he said. “We have fewer patients on ventilators now, so we are seeing progress. ICU patients are moving back down into regular hospital rooms or are being taken off ventilators. That’s a positive sign.”
He said when hospitals do resume elective surgeries, COVID-19 patients will be kept isolated for the safety of other patients, and for the most effective use of staff and personal protective equipment.
Current numbers
CHI Health numbers reflect the severity of COVID-19 in central Nebraska. While just 21 COVID-19 patients currently are hospitalized in the five CHI Health hospitals in Omaha and southwestern Iowa, there are 81 COVID-19 patients in CHI Health beds in Lincoln, Kearney and Grand Island.
Hall County, which includes Grand Island, leads the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, with 943 as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Robertson said that as of Wednesday morning, 48 ventilators from CHI’s chainwide supply of 390 were in use, as were 135 out of 320 ICU beds, although not all beds or ventilators were being used by COVID-19 patients.
‘New norms’
Robertson said CHI Health administrators are preparing to deal with COVID-19 “for months and years to come.”
He said that dealing with COVID-19 at the same time as a fall flu surge could stress clinics and hospitals, and “we want to make sure we are always able to care for patients who need us, and for any infectious disease,” he said. “We will get comfortable with new norms, like social distancing and handwashing. That is what the future will look like.”
Robertson also addressed some of the financial strains of COVID-19 on the medical field. Many rural hospitals have had to cut staff and furlough employees because of lost income from postponed routine procedures. He noted that “even organizations like the Mayo Clinic” have suffered a significant decline in revenue.
“At the same time our expenses are going up, we’ve had to buy more PPE and provide critical care, but we as an organization have always flexed our labor costs to match our revenues. We are looking at all expenditures and re-evaluating expenses.
“This is business as usual.”
Into the future
COVID-19 could change the way health care is delivered. He said after the pandemic eases, the system’s hospitals may continue to limit visitors and require masks. “Things may not go back to the way they were before COVID-19 came to the U.S.,” he said.
“Patients may wait in their cars until their appointments. We’ll have limited use of waiting rooms. We may segregate patients with respiratory symptoms to keep them away from people with chronic conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes.”
Other key points, Richardson said:
- CHI Health has a systemwide staff of 18 people who can translate six or seven languages to accommodate non-English-speaking patients. CHI also launched a media campaign in Spanish to educate people about COVID-19.
- He urged the public to donate blood. He asked those who have recovered from COVID-19 to consider donating plasma for research purposes. While promising research continues on using plasma to treat some COVID-19 patients, “the jury is still out,” he said. But it bears watching.
- He said the CHI Heath system has adequate PPE, but he worries about future worldwide supplies of things like needles, syringes and IV tubing. “The supply chain for those items has been impacted by this,” he said.