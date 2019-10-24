COLUMBUS — Nebraska residents and travelers will notice electric vehicle stations emerging across Nebraska Public Power District’s service territory.
Charging units have been installed at NPPD’s Operations Centers in Norfolk and Ogallala, and a third unit soon will be installed at the Kearney Operations Center.
NPPD said the Kearney station at 900 Fourth Ave. will be operational by early November.
Charging stations already under development were partially funded by grants from the Nebraska Environmental Trust and Nebraska Community Energy Alliance.
The charger at all NPPD locations is a Charge Point unit (Level 2) and the station can be activated by smartphone or a Charge Point card. Data and fees are collected by Charge Point and data is provided to NPPD. The charge is set at $1 for a four-hour session, $1 per additional hour.
