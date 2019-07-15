Drying out

Mattresses and wet carpet are piled in front of the Fairfield Inn & Suites in south Kearney, while chairs and other furniture are lined up on the sidewalk. There was outdoor evidence Friday afternoon of restoration work being done at all of the south Kearney hotels and conference centers owned by Paul Younes, which were inundated with floodwaters this week.

 Lori Potter, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — As of Monday, 600 rooms out of Kearney’s 1,800 sleeping rooms are open. Also, 11 of Kearney’s hotels and motels are open. According to the Kearney Visitors Bureau, open hotels include:

Best Western Plus Mid NE Inn & Suites, 224 Second Ave. South 308-234-2541

Country Inn & Suites, 105 Talmadge Road 308-236-7500

Days Inn, 111 Talmadge St. 308-708-7456

Holiday Inn Express, 508 S. Second Ave. South 308-234-8100

Microtel Inn & Suites, 104 Talmadge Road 308-698-3003

Midtown Western Inn 1401 Second Ave. 308-237-3153

New Victorian Inn & Suites, 903 Second Ave. 308-237-5858

Super 8, 15 W Eighth St. 308-234-5513

Rodeway Inn & Suites, 702 Second Ave. 308-237-2671

Econo Lodge, 411 Second Ave. 308-698-2810

Motel 6, 101 Talmadge Road 308-338-0705

