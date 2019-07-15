KEARNEY — As of Monday, 600 rooms out of Kearney’s 1,800 sleeping rooms are open. Also, 11 of Kearney’s hotels and motels are open. According to the Kearney Visitors Bureau, open hotels include:
Best Western Plus Mid NE Inn & Suites, 224 Second Ave. South 308-234-2541
Country Inn & Suites, 105 Talmadge Road 308-236-7500
Days Inn, 111 Talmadge St. 308-708-7456
Holiday Inn Express, 508 S. Second Ave. South 308-234-8100
Microtel Inn & Suites, 104 Talmadge Road 308-698-3003
Midtown Western Inn 1401 Second Ave. 308-237-3153
New Victorian Inn & Suites, 903 Second Ave. 308-237-5858
Super 8, 15 W Eighth St. 308-234-5513
Rodeway Inn & Suites, 702 Second Ave. 308-237-2671
Econo Lodge, 411 Second Ave. 308-698-2810
Motel 6, 101 Talmadge Road 308-338-0705