KEARNEY — About 150 Elks representing 19 lodges will be in Kearney today and Saturday for their 107th annual fall conference at the Younes Conference Center.
Members of the nation’s oldest fraternal organization will discuss major projects, including their organization’s disaster relief program, which has given 53 individuals in the Kearney, Gibbon and Wood River areas $65,000 in flood relief.
There’s still $10,000 in the relief fund, and an application form may be found at www.nebraskaelks.org. The $75,000 disaster fund included $50,000 from the Elks national organization and $25,000 from Nebraska Elks, said past national President Jim McQuillan of Omaha.
Other projects discussed at the Kearney gathering are the well-known Hoop Shoot and community grants, which amounted to $13.4 million nationally in 2018, and $4.1 million in scholarships.
The Elks support several programs for youths: soccer contest, coloring contest, essays and drug awareness. Kids on the Block sends puppets to schools so youths may learn about the kinds of issues they’ll encounter.
Veterans support programs are geared to help find health care and homes for veterans. Nationally, the Elks devoted $46 million to veterans support in 2018.
Robert Duitsman, the national Elks president from Inglewood, Calif., is scheduled to attend.