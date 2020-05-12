ELM CREEK — The Elm Creek Public Library will provide a new online library catalog starting Wednesday.
According to a city of Elm Creek press release, books will be available for contactless pickup by request.
Although the directed health measure remains in place and the library building is closed to the public, patrons may browse online at elmcreeklibrary.libib.com and call in their selections to library staff. Staff will prepare materials and schedule a time for pickup, to be available on the front step of the library.
Call 308-856-4394 or email library@elmcreekne.com to request materials. Library staff will be available for phoned in orders and pickups on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon, and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For the safety of staff and the public, all returned materials are subject to disinfection and quarantine before being returned to circulation.