UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.
Robert Boswell, 38, of Elm Creek has been identified as the victim of a cement truck-car crash Thursday morning east of Kearney.
According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Boswell was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion west on Coal Chute Road two miles east of Kearney when the car crossed the centerline and collided with the cement truck traveling east near Sweetwater Avenue. Boswell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Boswell was the lone occupant of his vehicle. The driver of the cement truck was uninjured.
An autopsy has been ordered.
A portion of Coal Chute Road was closed for several hours while the investigation was being conducted.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KEARNEY - At least one person is believed to have died in a crash this morning east of Kearney.
Around 7 a.m. emergency crews responded to head-on car-cement truck crash near Coal Chute and Sweetwater Roads, one mile south of U.S. Highway 30, east of Kearney. According to emergency radio traffic one person died in the crash and another person was injured.
A portion of Coal Chute Road is closed, and the Fatality Accident Investigation Team is responding to the scene. No other information is available.
Follow kearneyhub.com for developments in this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.