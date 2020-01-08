KEARNEY — An Elm Creek woman has been placed on probation, ordered to pay a $500 fine and to spend two days in jail for driving under the influence of alcohol in a 2018 two-vehicle crash when three people died.
Kasey Rayburn, 38, of Elm Creek also had her driver’s license revoked for 60 days and then she will be allowed to get an ignition interlock device. She was sentenced this morning in Dawson County Court on a charge of misdemeanor DUI-alcohol, first offense.
Judge Jeffrey Wightman placed Rayburn on one year probation and ordered her to complete cognitive behavior classes.
Rayburn was driving a 2017 Buick Enclave east on U.S. Highway 30 on Oct. 16, 2018, around 2 a.m. when a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, driven by Angelique Kampmann, 21, now of Platte Center was driving on a gravel road and allegedly failed to stop and yield at a stop sign.
The Monte Carlo was struck on the passenger’s side by Rayburn’s vehicle at the intersection of Road 447 and U.S. Highway 30, two miles east of Overton.
Kampmann’s passengers — Ziera Nickerson, 18, of Kearney, Karli Michael, 27, of Pontiac, Ill., and Donald Anderson, 20, of Overton — all died at the scene. A fourth passenger, Ashley Kemp, 18, of Kearney was injured.
Kemp and Kampmann were transported to the hospital, while Rayburn was examined by emergency personnel at the scene and was not transported. Kemp and Kampmann later were released from the hospital.
Kampmann was charged in March with three counts of felony motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, a felony, and DUI-first offense, a misdemeanor. In October, the motor vehicle homicide charges were amended to three counts of felony manslaughter.
The remaining charges are the same. Kampmann has waived her right to a speedy trial, and is scheduled for a jury trial in February. She has denied the allegations.
