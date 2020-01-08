BROKEN BOW — An Elwood man is charged with stealing more than $6,000 from his former Custer County employer.
Court records indicate Raymond Wolcott, 33, of Elwood allegedly forged Johnson Trucking checks and deposited $6,347 into his personal checking account.
Wolcott is charged in Custer County Court with felony theft of more than $5,000 between May and August 2018.
If convicted, Wolcott faces up to 20 years in prison.
According to a Custer County Sheriff’s Office report, Dawson County authorities arrested Wolcott Thursday. He posted 10 percent of a $15,000 bond the same day to be released from Custer County Jail, according to court officials. Wolcott’s next court date is set for Feb. 3.
Court records outline the case against Wolcott:
Owners of the Broken Bow trucking company — Johnson Trucking — reported to law enforcement in May that five checks allegedly were written to Wolcott, but the checks weren’t noted in their accounting ledger nor did the owners sign the checks.
The owners alleged that the checks paid to Wolcott were in his possession during his employment. They told law enforcement that they give each of their drivers a book of checks to pay for fuel, repairs and other business expenses.
Law enforcement subsequently subpoenaed Wolcott’s bank records and allegedly found that the five checks were deposited into his account.
In 2010, court records show that Wolcott was convicted in Dawson County District Court of felony unauthorized use of a credit card between $500 and $1,500. He was sentenced to 10 months in jail and 2 ½ years probation.
