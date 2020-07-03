ELWOOD — An Elwood man has been charged with attempted second-degree arson.
According to court records, Burton David Wilder, 49, has been charged in Gosper County Court with felony attempted second degree arson and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
On Monday, Wilder allegedly intentionally poured gasoline outside a residence at 505 Ontario in Elwood and attempted to ignite it. He also allegedly attempted to intentionally damage the property in an amount of no less than $500 and no more than $1,500, according to the charges.
A July 10 arraignment is scheduled for Wilder in Gosper County Court.