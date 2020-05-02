KEARNEY — In just five weeks, the Kearney Area Emergency Relief Fund has awarded $105,849.25 to 884 individuals or families hurt by economic effects of COVID-19.
Recipients were granted between $20 and $500. They have 2,604 people in their households, or an average of three people.
The fund was started March 28 by the Kearney Area Community Foundation and the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce. Funded by public donations, it so far has received $162,000 from 122 individuals and companies.
As of Tuesday, 1,192 applicants had asked for more than $500,000, according to Derek Rusher, the executive director and CEO of the KACC. To be eligible, applicants must live and work in Buffalo County and have experienced a hardship, such as loss of a job, because of COVID-19.
Half of those who received funds have children. They received $77,042, collectively. Applicants without children at home have been awarded $28,807.25.
Of those applicants, 40 applied for funds again 30 days after their first request, which is permitted.
KAERF, pronounced “care,” was the brainchild of chamber member Ben Homan, who got the idea from a March 18 Omaha World-Herald article about a similar fund started by the Blackstone Business Association in Omaha.
Two committees were created here to verify employment of applicants and award the grants.
Donations ranging from $25 to $100,000 have come from private citizens, Kearney school alumni and out-of-state people with ties here, said Judi Sickler, president and chief executive officer of KACF.
Rusher said, “We are the only community in the state that is doing something like this. This fund could not be done without our amazing volunteers and the donations of our generous community.”