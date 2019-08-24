GRAND ISLAND — “All events are essentially local,” Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Bryan Tuma said Friday at a disaster-themed roundtable discussion involving local, state and federal representatives.
However, few events have resulted in a greater response at all levels than the widespread series of natural disasters in Nebraska this year.
Tuma said that when he looks at the magnitude of the events and response needed, the number of requests received by NEMA are “proportionally very low.”
That’s because the initial response on the local level by law enforcement agencies, fire departments, nonprofits and others was so great. “That was critical to a successful response,” he said, explaining that NEMA’s role is to assist local officials, especially in areas where they lack a capability or resource.
Currently, 79 of Nebraska’s 93 counties and five tribal groups are under a disaster declaration for federal public assistance initiated by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Tuma said the declaration originally was for events up to April 1, but the Missouri River still was in flood stage and there were tornadoes and more floods from May to July.
“We approached FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) about reopening the disaster declaration period. It was unprecedented,” he said, but FEMA officials approved extending the period through July 14. “... They didn’t have to do it.”
Tuma said it was quicker than seeking a new declaration, but also created some new regulatory and policy issues.
“They (FEMA) have had over 600 people in our state at times to work through the recovery process,” he said.
As August rolled in with continuing natural disaster issues, Tuma said work began to line up counties for another disaster declaration request for public assistance.
There are 29 counties and one tribal group approved for individual assistance programs. Tuma said FEMA is looking at whether to add Dawson and Buffalo counties to that list. Flooding issues in the Sargent area also are being reviewed.
Meanwhile, assessments continue on damage to county roads he described as “significant, dynamic, historical.”
Tuma believes written reports have been made on approximately one-third of the road projects for which assistance will be sought under the federal public infrastructure declaration. The estimated value of those projects is $370 million.
“It gives you some idea of the impact ... It’s going to be astronomical,” he said.
Project issues include recurring damages, availability of materials and availability of contractors. Tuma said FEMA is a reimbursement program, so it’s important for counties to initiate activities that will make it possible to move forward with projects that are approved for federal funding.
Individual assistance focuses on housing. Tuma said that in the Omaha and Fremont areas, getting access to review properties has been difficult. Commuting to work has been another issue for property owners there because of damaged roads and bridges.
He said a state housing task force has been formed to work with the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Also, a state contractor and FEMA staff are making long-term recovery assessments.
“There is a lot of data being compiled,” Tuma said, “a lot of information from a lot of places that will go into a strategic plan for recovery from this disaster and future disasters.”