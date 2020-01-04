KEARNEY — Emerson Elementary School is hoping to start a cycle, beginning with a few members of the Kearney community.
This semester, the school is kicking off its new Leadership Enhancing Academic Development program, which is designed to bring in volunteers to the school and to help students succeed.
LEAD team members will come into the school and volunteer by helping with a lesson. For starters, said Principal Jenn True, Emerson is primarily focused on getting volunteers during “reading blitz time” but eventually the school hopes to have people helping with other subjects as well.
“Reading blitz time” is an hour of the day where the school focuses on reading. Volunteers will help by reading one on one with students, running reading games or going over sight words.
“We hope to get somebody in once a week in every classroom, however the teacher needs it, for each day,” True said.
“We want to get community members involved with our building to benefit our students immediately,” she added. “Things like reading to kids and being positive role models for kids.”
The goal is to kick off the program Jan. 13.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Though the LEAD program is specific to Emerson, the idea was born from a parent who had children at a different school.
Other Kearney Public Schools often have parents come in to volunteer, whether in a similar capacity to the LEAD program or in a different way like chaperoning a field trip, but in the past, Emerson hasn’t seen as high of a level of parent involvement.
Stacy Schulte saw firsthand how many parent volunteers were at Meadowlark Elementary when her children attended school there. When she learned that at her sister-in-law Lisa Brown’s school — Emerson — circumstances were different, she wanted to help.
“My thought was, honestly, there’s no reason that you should go without volunteers,” Schulte recalled thinking after a discussion with Brown, who is a reading teacher at Emerson. “We have a huge resource here in Kearney, and there are a lot of people who want to help and volunteer but just don’t know where, quite honestly.”
“We live in such a great community. They’re willing to step up and help out,” she added.
According to True, anyone who likes kids and wants to help is a good fit for the program. Volunteers also need to be available for an hour during the day and pass a background check.
Even if someone might not be comfortable working directly with students, volunteers who are willing to do more office-related tasks like organizing, making copies or cutting out lamination also are helpful, True said. Emerson also has opportunities for others who want to help somehow, but don’t have the flexibility in their schedule to be at the school during the day.
True and Schulte said they think if a volunteer comes in just once, they’ll see how fruitful the experience is and want to come back.
“We want to get people hooked on our school because I think that they’ll be just so excited to work with our kids and see the joy on our kids’ faces,” True said.
As influential as the children may be in the volunteers’ lives, the volunteers can make a difference in the students’ lives, as well.
In addition to the benefit of positive adult role models, Emerson leaders hope that volunteers might introduce different career paths to students. With KPS’s focus on career education, one of the pillars of the district’s strategic plan, career exposure is simple, but impactful.
If successful, Emerson hopes to create a strong new generation of leaders, doctors, artists and Kearney community members just like the volunteers who first helped out.
“It’s easy for us to say, ‘this isn’t my school’ or ‘these aren’t my kids,’ but eventually these kids will be going to school with your other kids,” Schulte said. “And, eventually, these (kids) will be our community members.”
@TiffanyStoiber
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.