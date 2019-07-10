KEARNEY — Water levels in south Kearney, as well as flooding in other parts of South Central Nebraska, are affecting local events.
Here is a list of what events have been postponed or cancelled. The list will be updated as the status of events is announced:
- The morning session of Kearney Park and Rec Adventure Camp at the Archway is cancelled today due to flooding in the area. The afternoon session may still go on depending on the road conditions later today.
- The Nebraska Statewide Emergency Medical Services conference, scheduled Friday-Sunday at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney has been canceled because of flooding. Registration fees will be refunded.
- The Archway will be closed on Wednesday because of flooding.