KEARNEY — Releases of Environmental Account water from Lake McConaughy will begin this week to benefit habitat used by endangered whooping cranes.
Whooping cranes use the Platte River in Nebraska — part of the Central Flyway — as a stopover site during their fall migration south to Aransas National Wildlife Refuge in Texas.
Established in 1999, the account is managed by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to benefit four federally listed threatened or endangered target species — whooping cranes, interior least terns, piping plovers and pallid sturgeon.
The goal is to maintain a flow of 2,300 cubic feet per second at Grand Island, where the current daily mean flow is nearly 2,200 cfs.
Releases are expected to continue through early to mid-November, when whooping cranes leave the region.
The Platte River Recovery Implementation Program has liability insurance in place in case there are any associated damages related to the flow release.
