KEARNEY — Twenty pounds of methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop Tuesday near Kearney after a driver allegedly failed to use their turn signal.
Shanae Douglas, 32, and Antoinette Brandy, 33, both of Gary, Ind., and Juwan Powell, 21, of Harvey, Ill., are all charged in Buffalo County Court with felony distribution of meth and possession of marijuana more than one ounce but less than a pound, a misdemeanor. Douglas also is charged with driving under suspension, a misdemeanor, in the incident.
Around 8 p.m. Tuesday a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a Chevrolet Tahoe fail to signal a turn as it exited Interstate 80 near Kearney, said a NSP news release. During the traffic stop the trooper detected “clandestine activity.”
Troopers search the sport utility vehicle and found 20 pounds of suspected meth and two ounces of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags hidden behind the plastic trim of the SUV, courts records indicate. The drugs will be sent to the NSP crime lab for positive identification.
Late Wednesday Douglas, Brandy and Powell were all being held at the Buffalo County Jail each on a $150,000 bond. They are all scheduled to appear in court in May.
