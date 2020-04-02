KEARNEY — Kearney eFree Church, 4010 Seventh Ave., will have its traditional Palm Sunday parade in the church parking lot at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Families are encouraged to participate in the Palm Parade Video, which will be shown in eFree’s Palm Sunday broadcast.
Palm branches will be spread out on the east sidewalk. Families may drive into the east parking lot and grab one branch for each child in the car while maintaining social distance.
Cars then will drive to the awning at the church’s main entrance to join the car parade. Children are invited to open the car windows and wave the branches as they pass by the camera to help celebrate Palm Sunday.
For more information, email info@kearneyefree.com.