...POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES FROM COMBINATION OF STRONG WIND AND LIGHT ICING TODAY AND TONIGHT, SLICK DRIVING CONDITIONS... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...LIGHT ICING TODAY AND THIS EVENING. MIXED PRECIPITATION OVERNIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS AT THE SURFACE OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO A HALF INCH. ELEVATED SURFACES, INCLUDING POWER LINES, MAY RECEIVE UP TO ONE QUARTER INCH OF TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...LIGHT ICING WILL SPREAD SOUTH DURING THE DAY AND INTO THIS EVENING AS COLD AIR MOVES IN FROM THE NORTH. THEN MIXED PRECIPITATION IS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. POWER OUTAGES DUE TO DOWNED POWER LINES MAY OCCUR. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE AS WELL AS THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&