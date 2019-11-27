KEARNEY — Family Fresh Market, 3920 Second Ave., was part of the SpartanNash Foundation’s campaign that raised $271,150 for more than 100 local food pantries and food banks in Nebraska and seven other states.
Between Oct. 23 and Nov. 3, Family Fresh Market shoppers could donate or round up to the nearest dollar at any checkout lane. Each store selected the food partner its campaign would support.
“These funds will put food on so many families’ tables, providing hunger relief where it’s needed most,” said Meredith Gremel, vice president of corporate affairs and communications and the executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation.
In other efforts this year, the SpartanNash Foundation raised more than $1 million for local Special Olympics, Habitat for Humanity and patriotic partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.