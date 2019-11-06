KEARNEY — On Sunday and Monday, Family Fresh Market will commemorate Veterans Day with an 11 percent discount for veterans and active duty service members.
Family Fresh, 3920 Second Ave., also will hold a moment of silence at 11 a.m.
The discount does not apply to pharmacy, alcohol, tobacco, lottery, stamps, sales tax, gift cards, bottle deposits, already reduced promotional items and other service counter items.
The promotion is offered by SpartanNash at all of its 135 corporate-owned retail stores in eight states.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
SpartanNash also offers an employee resource group, SNVETS, which focuses on supporting, networking, volunteering, educating, training and serving military associates, their families and veterans.
In 2018, SNVETS coordinated welcome home celebrations for associates, a flag signing and care packages for deployed troops, SpartanNash Challenge coin presentations to veteran associates companywide, and a holiday gift drive for veterans.
Since Veterans Day 2015, SpartanNash has collected 3,000 old, worn, frayed and/or faded American flags at its retail grocery stores and partnered with a local veterans service organization to ensure the proper retirement of the flags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.