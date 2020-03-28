KEARNEY — Starting Wednesday, Family Fresh Market, 3920 Second Ave., will offer free, same-day prescription delivery for customers within a 10-mile radius.
“This will help our customers comply with the shelter-in-place orders in effect across the country, especially those with higher-risk conditions,” said Lori Raya, SpartanNash EVP and chief merchandising and marketing officer.
All deliveries will be touchless; the prescription will be placed on the doorstep. The driver then will step back and call the resident to say it has been delivered. The driver will wait in the vehicle to be sure the prescription has been picked up.
For questions, and to sign up for this free service, call 308-236-5488. Pharmacists can assist with transferring prescriptions from other pharmacies, if needed.