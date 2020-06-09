KEARNEY — Cooking with Carol is teaming up with Buffalo County Community Partners to sponsor a 12-hour Family Fun/d Raising Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday (June 9).
One $15 donation provides a high-protein snack kit that includes a recipe and ingredients to make a fun nutritious summer snack. Included will be other recipes, in both English and Spanish, that also incorporate protein.
Donations of $15 will be matched to reach two more families.
To donate, visit bcchp.org/donate. Select “Family Food Kit” from the drop-down menu.
Food kits will be distributed through Head Start in Buffalo County, and to local food pantries and other child-centered organizations.
COVID-19 has increased the number of families in need. Distribution issues due to COVID-19 at meat packing plants reduced protein source availability in food pantries across the county.
Cooking with Carol has donated $1500 to match the first 100 gifts, and BCCP, with funding from Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, will match every gift.
This is a project of BCCP collaboratives and task forces. Food insecurity in 2017 impacted 1,970 children and reached 12.3 percent of children in Buffalo County, more than the Nebraska rate of 11.2 percent.